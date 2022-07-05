By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia could be defending the title against fellow Australian and IBF #10 ranked Jason Whateley (10-0, 9 KOs) according to promoter Dean Lonergan. Opetaia and Whateley clashed multiple times in the amateurs.

“As soon as it’s right, my preference would be that we fight in Australia against an Australian,” Lonergan told Fox Sports. “The most obvious guy would be Jason Whateley. He’s up there and qualified, he’s in the top 15 in the world, he’s had 10 pro fights and he’d be a great fight for Jai, but we’ll just wait and see. At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to what Jai wants. We’ll just talk through about what he wants and we’ll go from there.”