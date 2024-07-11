Unified IBF/WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly and challenger Andrei Mikhailovich faced off at the final press conference for this clash on Saturday night at the

Janibek Alimhkanuly: “The reason I’m here is to fight for all four titles. It doesn’t matter if I’m going to defend one title or two titles. I’m looking to get and defend all four titles. I have to be critical of Erislandy Lara and Carlos Adames because they are champions and they do not want to fight other champions. I think that a real champion fights other champions. However, I think in the future, they will be sitting here as well.”

Andrei Mikhailovich: “Everyone tells me that this is a huge fight and asks me how I’m going to handle the pressure of fighting in Las Vegas for the unified WBO and IBF middleweight championship. But the fight of life is a lot tougher than this. This is just another day in paradise for me. This is what I love to do.”