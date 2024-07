IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis and David “Ava” Avanesyan pose at the final press conference ahead of their DAZN bout on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

David Avanesyan: [on this being a 50/50 fight] Yes. I have many good fights. This is a good chance for me. I’ll give everything.

Boots Ennis: [on stopping Avanesyan early] Most definitely. I’m not going to look for him. I’m going to have my fun and put on a show and let the knockout come to me.