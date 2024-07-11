Golden Boy Promotions announced today the multi-year contract extension of undefeated super welterweight world title contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs). Ortiz Jr. has been signed to Golden Boy since his promotional debut in 2016 and boasts a 100-percent knockout ratio. The 26-year-old will fight Serhii Bohackuk for the WBC interim super welterweight title on August 10 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

“There is not a more dedicated fighter in the sport of boxing than Vergil Ortiz, Jr, and we are incredibly proud to re-sign him at such an important time – right before his first shot at a world title,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “With this signing, Vergil is sending a clear message about his commitment and loyalty to Golden Boy and we will reward that commitment by working shoulder-to-shoulder with him as he becomes the next superstar of boxing.”