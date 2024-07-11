Undefeated Japanese bantamweight Katsuma Akitsugi (11-0, 2 KOs) scores a ninth round TKO against Eduardo Ramirez (22-4, 16 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Akitsugi pounded on Ramirez until the bout was stopped. Time was 1:48. Ramirez down in round four.

Welterweight Nicklaus Flaz (13-2, 9 KOs) stopped late replacement Alfredo Escarcega (15-2-1, 7 KOs) in round four. Escarcega was down once in round three and twice in round four.

In a clash between unbeaten light heavyweights, Najee Lopez (12-0, 6 KOs) recovered from a fourth round knockdown hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Steven Sumpter (9-1, 7 KOs). Scores were 77-74, 78-73, 78-73.

Filipino middleweight standout Weljon Mindoro (12-0-1, 12 KOs) impressed in his US debut with a second round KO against against Tyler Goodjohn (13-6, 4KOs). Goodjohn down three times.