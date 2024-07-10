WBC bridgerweight champion Lawrence Okolie has reached an agreement with interim champion Kevin Lerena for the mandatory fight that they must hold soon. Okolie (20-1, 15 KO) comes into this fight after winning the WBC bridger title, defeating former champion Lukasz Rozanski in the first round via an impressive performance last May. Lerena (30-3, 14 KO) is coming off a close heavyweight loss against Justis Huni. He claimed the WBC interim bridgerweight title by defeating Ryad Merhy in 2023. Details will be announced soon.

