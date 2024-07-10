WBC bridgerweight champion Lawrence Okolie has reached an agreement with interim champion Kevin Lerena for the mandatory fight that they must hold soon. Okolie (20-1, 15 KO) comes into this fight after winning the WBC bridger title, defeating former champion Lukasz Rozanski in the first round via an impressive performance last May. Lerena (30-3, 14 KO) is coming off a close heavyweight loss against Justis Huni. He claimed the WBC interim bridgerweight title by defeating Ryad Merhy in 2023. Details will be announced soon.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Interesting fight, winner should get a really good opportunity against a heavyweight contender if they want. Lerena-Dubois II?