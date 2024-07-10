IBF #1, WBO #1, WBC #7 super bantamweight Sam Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs) pounded out a twelve round unanimous decision victory over previously unbeaten WBC #8 Chainoi Worawut (25-1-1, 15 KOs) on Wednesday night at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia. Scores were 117-111, 117-113, 119-109, however Goodman came away with an injury to his left hand. He is the mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Naoya Inoue.

Former two-time world title challenger Liam Wilson (14-3, 8 KOs), now competing at lightweight, scored a brutal eighth round KO against Youssef Dib (21-2, 11 KOs). Tough fight that ended with Wilson connecting with a left hook that spectacularly laid out Dib.

Also in action, 47-year-old former rugby star Barry Hall was annihilated in the first round by fellow rugby player Curtis Scott, 26. Scott needed only 34 seconds to finish Hall.