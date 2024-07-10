IBF #1, WBO #1, WBC #7 super bantamweight Sam Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs) pounded out a twelve round unanimous decision victory over previously unbeaten WBC #8 Chainoi Worawut (25-1-1, 15 KOs) on Wednesday night at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia. Scores were 117-111, 117-113, 119-109, however Goodman came away with an injury to his left hand. He is the mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Naoya Inoue.
Former two-time world title challenger Liam Wilson (14-3, 8 KOs), now competing at lightweight, scored a brutal eighth round KO against Youssef Dib (21-2, 11 KOs). Tough fight that ended with Wilson connecting with a left hook that spectacularly laid out Dib.
Also in action, 47-year-old former rugby star Barry Hall was annihilated in the first round by fellow rugby player Curtis Scott, 26. Scott needed only 34 seconds to finish Hall.
Soon Goodman will know what is to be butchered by a monster
Supposedly Inoue is trying to fight TJ Doheny in September.