By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Japanese southpaw WBO#9 Katsuya Yasuda (14-1, 9 KOs), 134.75, successfully kept his WBO Asia Pacific lightweight belt when he landed a vicious left and sank WBO AP#3 Filipino Presco Carcosia (12-4-1, 9 KOs), 133.75, for the count at 1:58 of the eighth round in a scheduled twelve on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Yasuda, making his third defense since acquiring the vacant belt by defeating unbeaten Thailander Apichet Petchmanee in June of the previous year, had the upper hand from the start, but he remained cautious against Carcosia’s occasional solid shots. The fatal eighth saw Yasuda turn loose and land a wicked southpaw left that dropped the game Filipino prone to the deck to be unable to beat the count. Yasuda, formerly an amateur campaigner, needs more aggressiveness.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

