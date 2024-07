By Jeff Zimmerman

Former USA amateur star, Jonny “Magic” Mansour jumps back in the ring for his 2nd pro fight after a successful pro debut in May in front of his hometown fans in San Diego. He will face Edgar Uvalle this Friday, July 12 on the Overtime Boxing card in Atlanta. Jonny shared his thoughts on the recent rants from Ryan Garcia, a potential super fight between Shakur Stevenson and Tank Davis and his desire to keep an active fight schedule as he builds his promising career.