Former two-time IBO super middleweight and WBA interim middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. and BOXXER have today announced a major partnership deal.

Chris Eubank Jr: “I’m very excited to have signed with BOXXER and Ben Shalom. They fit the direction I want to go in. We have big plans over the next 12 to 24 months. There are big fights in the pipeline and these guys can make it happen. This is a partnership. I have the freedom and the leeway to work how I want to work, which is very rare. I’m in a position of power. I’m in a position to really control the direction that I want to go in so I’m excited.

“I’ve been in the game for 12 years now and I’m still hungry. I’m still excited. I’m still in love with the sport of boxing. I’m in a blessed position right now where there are 4 or 5 different names out there that are mega fights that everybody wants to see. Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Conor Benn, Billy Joe Saunders – and that’s just off the top of my head.

“There are many more fights out there that can be made, even domestically, so I’m in an exciting position.”

BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom: “Chris Eubank Jr is undoubtedly one of the biggest star attractions in boxing. He brings excitement and intrigue wherever he goes. BOXXER is his natural home and I’m incredibly excited to work with Chris to make sure we fully realise his huge potential and fierce ambition. We’ve had the privilege of working with Chris on some massive fight nights in the UK and there will be plenty more to come in the UK and worldwide. He is a bonafide pay-per-view star. The hunger and ambition is there. We can’t wait to see him back in action and involved in some massive fights.”