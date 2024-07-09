Undefeated Albanian heavyweight Nelson Hysa (17-0, 15 KOs) hopes to have a triumphant homecoming against Germany’s Thorsten Fuchs (13-1, 10 KOs) in the 12-round main event for the vacant WBO European belt this Thursday, July 11, at Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania.

Hysa-Fuchs and undercard fights will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Undercard action includes the return of Top Rank-promoted junior welterweight prospect Hugo “The Fresh Prince of Monaco” Micallef (9-0, 2 KOs), who will take on Bogdan Draskovic (9-14-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder.