July 9, 2024
Boxing News

ESPN+ picks up Hysa-Fuchs

Undefeated Albanian heavyweight Nelson Hysa (17-0, 15 KOs) hopes to have a triumphant homecoming against Germany’s Thorsten Fuchs (13-1, 10 KOs) in the 12-round main event for the vacant WBO European belt this Thursday, July 11, at Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania.

Hysa-Fuchs and undercard fights will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Undercard action includes the return of Top Rank-promoted junior welterweight prospect Hugo “The Fresh Prince of Monaco” Micallef (9-0, 2 KOs), who will take on Bogdan Draskovic (9-14-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Boxing Back in Toronto

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >