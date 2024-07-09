Heavyweight Junlong “Dragon King” Zhang (19-1, 18 KOs) will highlight the July 27th Three Lions card at the historic Masonic Temple, now called The Concert Hall, in Toronto Canada. Zhang, 42, came up short in his last outing with the bout being stopped due to an injury sustained in the third round. He had previously been ranked within the WBC’s top 15. Opponent is TBA.

The co-main event will see a pair of Canadian middleweights, Three Lions newest signee Triston Brookes (6-0, 6KOs) and Mikhael Miller (9-3-2, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

“We are excited to get Zhang back in the ring, he is really focused in training and is looking stronger then ever,” stated Daniel Otter (Three Lions Promotions).

“The card is competive from top to bottom and we are really looking forward to building our events at the old historic Masonic Temple, the venue is beautiful and the Toronto fan base are in for a great night of fights.”

* * *

The undercard will see Dylan Taylor (1-0-0, 1KO) of Windsor Ontario, pitted against veteran Vitalii Maksymiv (3-16-1) of Cherkasy, Ukraine and Meilyn “Cachis” Martinez (1-0-0, 1KO) of Vera Cruz, Mexico taking on fellow Mexican Shadem Aguilar (1-4-0). The five bout fight card will also showcase undefeated prospect Antonio Scaringi (2-0-1, 1KO) of Niagara Falls clash against Montreal’s Roody Rene (3-7-1) for 4 rounds in the super welterweight division.