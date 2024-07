Chocolatito-Barrera Weights from Nicaragua Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez 116.8 vs. Rober Barrera 117 Eveling Ortega 108 vs. Karol Mazariegos 107.6

Kevin Vivas 108.8 vs. Azael Villar 107.6

Michael “La Amenaza” Carmona 104.4 vs. Edwin “Canito” Cano 104.8

Alexander Hernandez 155 vs. Billy Aceituno 154

Jorge Silva 292 vs. Harris Vargas 265

Jeffrey Gonzalez 212 vs. Tony Urbina 201.6

Miguel Estrada 107.8 vs. Mayquel Aguilera 108.6

Moises Mora 125 vs. Claudio Obando 126

Brook Sibrian 108.6 vs. Hilary Romero 107 Venue: Alexis Arguello Arena in Managua, Nicaragua

Promoter: All Star Boxing

Venue: Alexis Arguello Arena in Managua, Nicaragua

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: ESPN+

