Two-time Olympian and 2020 gold medalist Bakhodir “Big Uzbek” Jalolov (10-0, 10 KOs) will face “Big” Jack Mulowayi (11-2-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight bout on June 10 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. This marks the first time an Olympic heavyweight gold medalist has appeared on Showtime’s ShoBox series. The quadrupleheader will help kick off the International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in nearby Canastota, N.Y.

The co-feature matches Joel Diaz-trained heavyweight Elvis Garcia (12-0, 9 KOs) against Alante “Bam Bam” Green (10-0-1, 7 KOs). Also heavyweight Iegor Plevako (7-0, 4 KOs) takes on SugarHill Steward-trained Kolbeinn Kristinsson (12-0, 6 KOs), and in the telecast opener, lightweight Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (13-0, 9 KOs) squares off against Chann Thonson (10-0, 7 KOs).

All four bouts are eight-rounders and seven of the eight fighters are undefeated.