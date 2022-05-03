May 3, 2022
Boxing News

Cordina-Ogawa announced

“The Welsh Wizard” Joe Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) will challenge Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) for his IBF super featherweight world title at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Saturday June 4, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand, as usual).

Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) is a former British and Commonwealth champion at lightweight who dropped down in weight to super featherweight. Ogawa defeated Azinga Fuzile for the vacant IBF belt in a wide points decision last November, dropping Fuzile twice.

The Power of Women
Jalolov headlines on ShoBox June 10

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>