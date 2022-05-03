“The Welsh Wizard” Joe Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) will challenge Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) for his IBF super featherweight world title at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Saturday June 4, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand, as usual).

Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) is a former British and Commonwealth champion at lightweight who dropped down in weight to super featherweight. Ogawa defeated Azinga Fuzile for the vacant IBF belt in a wide points decision last November, dropping Fuzile twice.