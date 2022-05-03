By Mauricio Sulaimán, son of Jose Sulaimán

WBC President

Women’s boxing was banned and illegal in many countries, including Mexico, so some intrepid women, through their love of boxing, their passion and their unstoppable determination, dedicated many years of their lives to gain acceptance in a sport traditionally geared for men only.

It was unthinkable to see a lady in a ring swapping blows. Many heroic women got to work and paid the price to earn their stripes, they are legends who tried in their own countries to have women boxing succeed: In the USA, Laila Ali, Christy Martin, Mia St John; in Mexico, Laura Serrano, Ana Maria Torres, Mariana “Barbie” Juarez, and a few others were those warriors who suffered all kinds of discrimination and abuse in boxing gyms which were not equipped to receive women, without bathrooms, and forcing them to spar against men. Some got to other countries, who have their own icons on women’s boxing.

It took a lot of courage and a lot of administrative work to get the law changed. That’s what happened in Ireland, too, and Katie Taylor became a heroine who brought change. And so it happened in many countries and continues to happen.

We can proudly confirm that women’s boxing is a reality and the World Boxing Council has been the foundation to achieve what is today a solid platform, so very different from what it was just 20 years ago.

The WBC has specific rules for women in boxing, all with the corresponding medical research and backup. This is a sport a contact sport, it is not a game, and safety will always be our highest priority. Boxers are warriors willing to do whatever it takes to win and succeed. Fighters are willing to fight 30 rounds if needed, which is why The WBC and all other boxing jurisdictions and authorities have the duty to protect them even from themselves.

Tennis is played for 3 sets and not 5. Golf, the tee off is from shorter distance. The basketball is smaller, and I could give many more examples, This is not about sexism or machismo, it is about safety.

We have organized three exclusive conventions for women’s boxing. The first one was in Playa del Carmen, followed by Tijuana and the third taking place in the Philippines. In these conventions all kinds of topics of interest are discussed, but mainly medical issues for the protection of their physical integrity, marketing and public relations. The camaraderie between the champions is wonderful, and that internationalization has managed to join and achieve agreements and programs that have grown exponentially.

We have done intense work with promoters, managers and television networks and platforms to ask for spaces for women on important cards and in televised fights. It is for this and much more that today we celebrate the position that women have fought so hard for and won in the world of boxing.

Just entering the month of May and close to the celebration of Mother’s Day, the most important event in the history of women’s boxing was held. Ireland’s Katie Taylor faced Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano at the iconic Madison Square Garden in front of a spectacular crowd.

Taylor, lightweight champion, who has in her grasp the four belts of the division, kept her undefeated record in by far the strongest candidate thus far, for the fight of the year.

The drama that marked the fifth round was awesome. While Taylor was dominating at the beginning Serrano launched an offensive, landing hard punches that hurt her.

Everything suggested that Serrano would achieve a sixth-round KO, but it was not like that and the Fighting Irish, dug deep, managed to recover and dominate the rest of the fight.

It was a close fight, to and fro, and rounds were difficult to score, but the audience and the millions following on television finally witnessed the power and glory of women. Taylor vs. Serrano epitomized boxing at its absolute finest.

A dramatic fight that ended with both fighters cut and almost exhausted, melting into an embrace. It was sensational and touching to see the behavior of the corners and teams of both. Supreme sportswomanship and sportsmanship. Boxing at its absolute best.

There are those who insist that women’s fights have to be to three-minute rounds instead of the two, but the WBC made this rule with all the justification of extensive medical studies. After this grueling fight, it’s an even firmer confirmation than ever. Seeing is believing.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano validated, more than ever, that 2-minute rounds are the right rule for women’s boxing. We witnessed the greatest fight ever, both were cut, bloodied and exhausted when that last bell rang while the crowd was on its feet for most of the fight. Thank you Amanda, thank you Katie for giving the world such an amazing demonstration of will, power, determination, and then an incredible show of sportsmanship, fair play and friendship.

Taylor retained her WBC-WBO-IBF-WBA belts and also received as a special award belt made by the WBC, the “Celtic-Boricua” belt, which caused a worldwide sensation and will be a trophy that will take pride of place on Katie’s shelves at home.

A tremendous lineup of champions was present; It was a celebration of the sacrifice that so many warriors have made for decades. Laila Ali, Christy Martin, Cecilia Braekhus, Mariana and Lulú Juárez, Jelena Mrdjenovich, and many more who were at the Garden to witness the zenith of women’s boxing.

Women have been linked to boxing forever. There are so many ladies in the boxing industry who have dedicated their lives to achieving successful careers right across the board.

Aileen Eaton, Lorraine Chargin and Kathy Duva, who have promoted boxing and have sat down to negotiate face to face with Don King and Bob Arum.

Jackie Kallen has been a boxer agent, rising to the top when she represented James Toney, and led him into a fabulously successful career.

Other women have found success holding executive positions in promotion companies: Celia Tuckman and Dana Jamison were instrumental in the success of Don King; Pat Rizzo, Angie Jackson, Rebecca Sage and Dena Duboef were and are very important in the success of Top Rank and Bob Arum; Akemi Irie is Vice President of Teiken Promotions, giving Akihiko Honda all the international support required; Emma Hadley has been with Frank Warren for decades, making Queensberry Promotions a very well organized company; Tiffany Brown walks alongside her father, Tom Brown, running more than 40 cards each year across the United States; Sylvia Browne works tirelessly for Premier Boxing Champions, flawlessly executing a host of responsibilities. And there are many more women in the world of boxing who are truly part of the monumental success it has had over the years.

Elizabeth and Magdalena Reyes, together with their brother Beto Reyes, lead the great Mexican factory and company, Cleto Reyes, the gloves of champions. Kelly Swanson, Debbie Caplan and Geraldine Davies are examples of great public relations people who carry out tours and press conferences in such a successful way.

Every day we see more women in executive positions in organizations like ours, as well as judges, referees, inspectors, photographers and reporters. Women are no longer limited to the opportunity to be the beautiful girl who goes up to announce the rounds.

At the World Boxing Council, we have Enza Jacoponi from the European Boxing Union; Jill Diamond, in charge of WBC Cares together with Christiane, my wife; Oksana Shemenesina from Russia, and Joanna Aguilar, from the North American Federation.

One day in the future we will publish an illustrated directory in honor of women in boxing, in order to pay tribute to all of them. I am very sorry that I cannot mention all of them in this column for obvious reasons, but my highest appreciation and thanks go to all the women for making boxing a massive, successful sport with honor and inclusion.

DID YOU KNOW…?

Laura Serrano was the first female boxer to triumph abroad. She went to Las Vegas to fight the famous and powerful, Christy Martin. Laura was going, regarded as a pigeon or cannon fodder.

Christy climbed into the ring clad in a luxurious silk and satin uniform, with new boots in shades of pink and white. Laurita went upstairs with a very modest black shorts and shirt and tennis shoes at a show where Julio César Chávez fought! When the bell rang, that humble young woman fought as she’d never fought before, bloodying the favorite Martin, and it was a fight to remember! The result was a draw, but it was, without a doubt, a significantly great breakthrough in the history of Mexican boxing as it opened the door to hundreds of women in this tough sport.

TODAY’S ANECDOTE

Raúl Cruz, a dear friend of my father’s, came to the house one day to ask for his support to promote women’s boxing in the mid-1990s. After listening to him, Don José told him: “Look brother, boxing is a very difficult sport; the traditions are very strong and the resistance to change is terrible.

“Sexism, along with discrimination and abuse of power dominates in this sport. I like your passion, and actually Laura Serrano surprised me. I am convinced that we have to do something, and I promise you that in a few years women will have their place in the world of boxing.”

My dad put a lot of time and effort into positioning and uplifting women’s boxing. He was like a father to many of them who turned to him for encouragement and guidance. Ana María Torres, and her husband Cristóbal, asked him to be godfather to her children. Mariana Juárez used to visit him to talk, and when I see her, she never fails to remember him with beautiful words. It’s the same with Jackie Nava, the first WBC champion, and so many fighters from all over the world that took those wise words and that strong shoulder to lean on, to propel themselves to the path of victory.

