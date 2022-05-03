Borough Boxing debuts Saturday Star Boxing launches its new “Borough Boxing” series on Saturday at St. John’s University’s Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York. The main event will feature welterweight Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez (20-3-1, 7 KOs) against Paulo Galdino (11-5, 8 KOs). In the co-feature, former two-time female champion Maureen “The Real Million Dollar Baby” Shea (29-2-1, 13 KOs) meets Calista “Cali” Silgado (19-13-3, 14 KOs). Both bouts are eight-rounders. No details on TV or streaming as of yet. Jalolov headlines on ShoBox June 10 Otto Wallin returns May 26

