The undercard boxers who were set to fight today as part of the canceled Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman event will be receiving a payment directly from Jake Paul of 50% of their contracted purse amount and are free of any contractual obligations to the promotion. Amanda Serrano, Ashton Sylve and Brandun Lee are in the process of rescheduling their bouts against their respective opponents.

According to a statement by Paul’s promotional company Most Valuable Promotions, “these undercard fighters spent countless hours training both physically and mentally to prepare to fight on one of the biggest stages of their careers. We remain committed to ensuring fair fighter compensation and look forward to putting together our next event.”