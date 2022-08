Weights from St. Petersburg, Florida By Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports Angel llarraza 154 vs. Terry Roscoe 154.6

Carisse Brown 129.8 vs. Vanessa Bradford 132.4

(NBA Continental female lightweight title)

Thomas Turner 168 vs. Dowen Pugh 164.4

Michael Misa 174.4 vs. Nissan Anderson 174.4

Isaiah Efrain Riquelmy 135.2 vs. Mason Wickett 131.2

Imran Haddabah 175 vs. Zachary Albornoz 173

David Fecteau 153 vs. Rufino Lewis 154.4 Venue: Marriott St. Petersburg/Clearwater

Promoter: T&K Promotions

