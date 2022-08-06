August 6, 2022
Boxing Results

Results from Sheffield, England

Heavyweight Johnny Fisher (6-0, 5 KOs) laid out Michal Reissinger (3-2, 2 KOs) with a right hand at :39 of round two.

Cruiserweight Jordan Thompson (14-0, 11 KOs) survived a tenth round knockdown to take a ten round unanimous decision over Vasil Ducar (11-6-1, 10 KOs). Dull fight until the fireworks in the last few seconds. Scores were 97-92, 96-93, 96-93.

Lightweight Campbell Hatton (8-0, 2 KOs) outpointed journeyman Michal Dufek (34-24-2, 22 KOs) over six 60-54. Campbell is the son of ring legend Ricky Hatton.

In a quick rematch, female super lightweight Sandy Ryan (4-1, 2 KOs) avenged her loss to 38-year-old former world champion Erica Farias (27-6, 10 KOs) taking ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-92, 96-94, 96-94.

Middleweight Kieron Conway (18-2-1, 4 KOs) stopped Gregory Trenel (16-9-2, 6 KOs) at 2:22 of round five.

Hopey Price (8-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Alexander Mejia (18-4, 7 KOs) over eight rounds, 80-72.

Results from Belfast
Weights from St. Petersburg, Florida

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>