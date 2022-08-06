Heavyweight Johnny Fisher (6-0, 5 KOs) laid out Michal Reissinger (3-2, 2 KOs) with a right hand at :39 of round two.

Cruiserweight Jordan Thompson (14-0, 11 KOs) survived a tenth round knockdown to take a ten round unanimous decision over Vasil Ducar (11-6-1, 10 KOs). Dull fight until the fireworks in the last few seconds. Scores were 97-92, 96-93, 96-93.

Lightweight Campbell Hatton (8-0, 2 KOs) outpointed journeyman Michal Dufek (34-24-2, 22 KOs) over six 60-54. Campbell is the son of ring legend Ricky Hatton.

In a quick rematch, female super lightweight Sandy Ryan (4-1, 2 KOs) avenged her loss to 38-year-old former world champion Erica Farias (27-6, 10 KOs) taking ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-92, 96-94, 96-94.

Middleweight Kieron Conway (18-2-1, 4 KOs) stopped Gregory Trenel (16-9-2, 6 KOs) at 2:22 of round five.

Hopey Price (8-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Alexander Mejia (18-4, 7 KOs) over eight rounds, 80-72.