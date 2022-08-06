August 6, 2022
Boxing Results

Results from Belfast

In a slugfest, hometown welterweight Tyrone McKenna (23-3-1, 6 KOs) edged out a ten round unanimous decision over Chris Jenkins (23-6-3, 8 KOs). Scores were 96-95, 96-95, 97-94. Looked like a little home-cookin’ in this one.

WBC International silver super middleweight titlist Padraig McCrory (14-0, 8 KOs) knocked out former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (26-6-1, 17 KOs) in round five. Mcrory dropped Periban in round two, then finished him with three knockdowns in round five. Time was 2:14.

Unbeaten welterweight Paddy “Real Deal” Donovan (9-0, 6 KOs) outscored Tom Hill (10-3, 2 KOs) over eight, 80-72.

Junior middleweight Kieran Molloy (2-0, 2 KOs) stopped Evgenii Vazem (9-36, 2 KOs) in round two. A body shot finished Vazem. Time 1:23.

Featherweight Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO) outpointed Marcos Gabriel Martinez (18-4, 5 KOs) 59-55.

Results from Sheffield, England

