By Boxing Bob Newman
Jordan White 129.4 vs Derrick Murray 129.4
(WBC USNBC super featherweight title)
Demond Nicholson 171 vs Christopher Brooker 167.8
Jaqeem Hutcherson 124.4 vs Printice Canada 124.4
Brandon Chambers 122.6 vs TayShawn Autry 122.6
Mansaborie Conde 162 vs Jonathan Ryan Burrs 159.4
(American Boxing Federation USA featherweight title)
Victor Williams 155.6 vs Kareem Gladney 156.2
Jerome Featherstone 154.4 vs Jahdon Ervin 159
Vincent Mosca 175 vs Keynan Williams173..2
Venue: LIVE Casino & Hotel, Hanover, Maryland
Promoter: Christen & Tony Jeter (Jeter Promotions)
Matchmaker: Nick Tiberi