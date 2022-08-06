Weights From Hanover, MD By Boxing Bob Newman Jordan White 129.4 vs Derrick Murray 129.4

(WBC USNBC super featherweight title) Demond Nicholson 171 vs Christopher Brooker 167.8

Jaqeem Hutcherson 124.4 vs Printice Canada 124.4

Brandon Chambers 122.6 vs TayShawn Autry 122.6

Mansaborie Conde 162 vs Jonathan Ryan Burrs 159.4

(American Boxing Federation USA featherweight title)

Victor Williams 155.6 vs Kareem Gladney 156.2

Jerome Featherstone 154.4 vs Jahdon Ervin 159

Vincent Mosca 175 vs Keynan Williams173..2 Venue: LIVE Casino & Hotel, Hanover, Maryland

Promoter: Christen & Tony Jeter (Jeter Promotions)

Matchmaker: Nick Tiberi Jake Paul undercard boxers to be paid FightStars to Stream Live Boxing from Tijuana Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

