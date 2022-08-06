FightStars, a multimedia digital platform, will stream live boxing from The Grand Hotel in Tijuana, Mexico, TONIGHT on their YouTube channel. Javier “Cobrita” Mendoza (24-4-1, 19 KOs) faces Jose Zuniga Vazquez (12-8-1, 5 KOs) in an 8-round bantamweight bout that will headline the show.

﻿The event will have an English broadcast crew consisting of UFC Legend Stephan “American Psycho” Bonnar and Cynthia Conte, who will provide play-by-play action, with the first bout occurring at 7:45 PDT/ 10:45 EDT. The stream will feature a five-fight professional boxing card.