FightStars, a multimedia digital platform, will stream live boxing from The Grand Hotel in Tijuana, Mexico, TONIGHT on their YouTube channel. Javier “Cobrita” Mendoza (24-4-1, 19 KOs) faces Jose Zuniga Vazquez (12-8-1, 5 KOs) in an 8-round bantamweight bout that will headline the show.
The event will have an English broadcast crew consisting of UFC Legend Stephan “American Psycho” Bonnar and Cynthia Conte, who will provide play-by-play action, with the first bout occurring at 7:45 PDT/ 10:45 EDT. The stream will feature a five-fight professional boxing card.