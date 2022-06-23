Showtime Sports and Most Valuable Promotions today announced that YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) will take on longtime nemesis and undefeated pro boxer Tommy “TNT” Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), the half-brother of WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, in a scheduled eight-round cruiserweight bout at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 6 live on Showtime PPV. In the co-feature, Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) will defend her unified featherweight world titles against Brenda “La Pumita” Carabajal (18-5-1, 9 KOs).

Jake Paul: “I wasn’t sure I was going to say yes to another potential matchup against Tommy after he pulled out of our matchup last year. But ultimately, knocking out a Fury was too appealing to pass up. I’ve proven I am dedicated to boxing in and out of the ring, from promoting fights, championing fighters and fighter pay, to knocking out my opponents. The Furys cannot say the same, they are selfish tossers. On August 6, at the mecca, Madison Square Garden, the world will see why I am on my way to being a world champion. I’m honored to fight under the same lights as some of the greatest professional boxers in history.”

Tommy Fury: “The Paul brothers’ boxing charade is about to come to an end once and for all. I am a boxer. My opponent plays boxing. Jake Paul has been dressed up to look like a boxer against retirees from other sports. On August 6, I will show the world that he does not belong in the ring. Thank you to my promoter Frank Warren, Most Valuable Promotions and Showtime for letting me permanently shut up Jake Paul. I look forward to headlining Madison Square Garden and knocking out this clown.”

Paul and Fury will go face-to-face for the first time at a press conference on Wednesday, June 29 at Madison Square Garden. Serrano will also be in attendance while the challenger Carabajal will remain in Argentina to focus on her training.