Terrence Crawford opens as a slight favorite over Errol Spence Jr. in a potential welterweight showdown that is said to be in the works, and Tommy Fury opens as a slight favorite over Jake Paul in a cruiserweight bout just announced.
Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr.
Terrence Crawford -130 vs. Errol Spence Jr. +100
Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul
Tommy Fury -130 vs. Jake Paul +100
Odds courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).
I like Furry I really do. His family is lovely I reckon.
But Jake Paul is the FUTURE. Give him only a few times in years for THE CHAMP to hold title glorie.
I agree Terrace Crawford going to make Spence look bad I know I’am going to get a lot of Thumb down but I’ll revisit in October when it’s Carwford UD over Spence Guarantee