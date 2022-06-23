Crawford, Fury are slight favorites Terrence Crawford opens as a slight favorite over Errol Spence Jr. in a potential welterweight showdown that is said to be in the works, and Tommy Fury opens as a slight favorite over Jake Paul in a cruiserweight bout just announced. Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr.

Terrence Crawford -130 vs. Errol Spence Jr. +100 Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul

Tommy Fury -130 vs. Jake Paul +100 Odds courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag). Jake Paul opponent named Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

