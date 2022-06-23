June 23, 2022
Boxing News

Crawford, Fury are slight favorites

Terrence Crawford opens as a slight favorite over Errol Spence Jr. in a potential welterweight showdown that is said to be in the works, and Tommy Fury opens as a slight favorite over Jake Paul in a cruiserweight bout just announced.

Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr.
Terrence Crawford -130 vs. Errol Spence Jr. +100

Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul
Tommy Fury -130 vs. Jake Paul +100

Jake Paul opponent named

  • I like Furry I really do. His family is lovely I reckon.
    But Jake Paul is the FUTURE. Give him only a few times in years for THE CHAMP to hold title glorie.

  • I agree Terrace Crawford going to make Spence look bad I know I’am going to get a lot of Thumb down but I’ll revisit in October when it’s Carwford UD over Spence Guarantee

    • >