Matchroom Boxing has announced that WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez was forced to withdraw from Saturday’s show in San Antonio due to an undisclosed illness. Martinez, who had pulled out of fights with McWilliams Arroyo twice before, will now await a ruling from the WBC to see if he will retain his title.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman commented, “We deeply regret that the WBC confirms that WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez has pulled out of the fight vs interim WBC champion McWilliams Arroyo. Exact details are yet to be disclosed. WBC will be addressing this terrible situation.”
They’re probably going to strip him and it might be the best thing for him since he couldn’t make weight, one division up, in his last fight. If they do strip him every able bodied flyweight in the world will sign up to fight Arroyo.
Hopefully they get a replacement to fight Arroyo on the card. It is a pretty good card actually.
It is still a good card, it was fantastic with all those title fights intact. If Arroyo does become full champion, I’m thinking Hearn might be looking to match him up with Rodriguez after this fight since Rodriguez still wants 112.
Considering recent events, this is hardly a “terrible situation”. Sounds like he was trying his best to make sure Julio Cesar remains the champion.
Yes…he may have been stretching it there a bit! I was disappointed but with some good therapy I think I will get over it!
Tienen gue guitarle el titulo o suspenderlo es un vacilon lo gue tiene este pugil con todo el mundo y si Sulaiman jr.no hace nada son unos corruptos.
Strip him and winner gets him, IF he’s ready.
Heart might still be crushed after the battering he took against Chocolatito