Matchroom Boxing has announced that WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez was forced to withdraw from Saturday’s show in San Antonio due to an undisclosed illness. Martinez, who had pulled out of fights with McWilliams Arroyo twice before, will now await a ruling from the WBC to see if he will retain his title.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman commented, “We deeply regret that the WBC confirms that WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez has pulled out of the fight vs interim WBC champion McWilliams Arroyo. Exact details are yet to be disclosed. WBC will be addressing this terrible situation.”