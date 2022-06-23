Welterweight Paddy “Real Deal” Donovan (8-0, 6 KOs), featherweight Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO), and junior middleweight Kieran Molloy (1-0, 1 KO) — will return Saturday, Aug. 6, on the Michael Conlan-Miguel Marriaga undercard at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Donovan will appear in his first scheduled eight-rounder, while Walker and Molloy will see action in separate six-rounders. All three bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. The ESPN+ stream is also scheduled to include Belfast native Padraig McCrory (13-0, 7 KOs) defending his WBC International Silver super middleweight belt in a 10-rounder versus former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (26-5-1, 17 KOs).