In a unique setting, boxers participating on Saturday’s DAZN card worked out for fans and media on a river boat anchored along the San Antonio Riverwalk. Those on hand included WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, his challenger former world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, WBA/IBF unified super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev, his challenger Ronny Rios, undisputed women’s welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill, and her challenger Alba Ibarra.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Oh no! Jessica McCaskill on the card…..YUCK! After watching Taylor vs Serrano you’ll see how glaring her lack of fundamentals and skill set really is! She’s lucky to be in such a weak division right now!!
I dont support adding womens fight cards to the men cards. They should make women Boxing cards to see if they have an actual audience and can stand on their own. If not, than no use in continuing to shove it down our throats. Trying to create attractions in woman Boxing is taking up valuable airtime. If they dont sit down on their punches like Christy Martin or look like Seniesa Estrada Im prob not gonna watch. The crowd cheer them on because they give great effort but there’s not much “sweet science” to it.
If you don’t like her, I think Ibarra has a pretty good shot at getting the upset.