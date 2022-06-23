Fighter workouts in San Antonio In a unique setting, boxers participating on Saturday’s DAZN card worked out for fans and media on a river boat anchored along the San Antonio Riverwalk. Those on hand included WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, his challenger former world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, WBA/IBF unified super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev, his challenger Ronny Rios, undisputed women’s welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill, and her challenger Alba Ibarra. Jake Paul opponent named Bam Rodriguez: I want to live up to the hype Like this: Like Loading...

