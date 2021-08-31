By TMZ.com

Sunday night was the last time Paul will EVER step back in the ring … at least, that’s what he’s saying on Twitter — claiming he’s now a “retired boxer.” Take this with a grain of salt — Paul’s been known to take a page out of Conor McGregor’s book … and who knows how many times that guy’s retired and un-retired?

Then again, there are reports the fight had INSANE Pay-Per-View numbers, which means Paul will get a fat paycheck … but still, the guy’s only 24 and is one of the top paid fighters in the sport.

So … see you soon, Jake??

Jake Paul just beat future UFC Hall of Famer Tyron Woodley via a split decision victory — and then the fighters seemingly agreed to a rematch in the ring.

24-year-old Paul fought a good fight … and was the more active fighter over the 8 rounds. Woodley had his share of positive moments … stunning Paul near the middle of the 4th round.

After the fight, during the post-fight interview — which went down in front of a packed house at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland (Jake’s hometown) — the guys came face-to-face and seemed to agree to a rematch.

The condition … if Woodley got the “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo done.