Sunday night was the last time Paul will EVER step back in the ring … at least, that’s what he’s saying on Twitter — claiming he’s now a “retired boxer.” Take this with a grain of salt — Paul’s been known to take a page out of Conor McGregor’s book … and who knows how many times that guy’s retired and un-retired?
Then again, there are reports the fight had INSANE Pay-Per-View numbers, which means Paul will get a fat paycheck … but still, the guy’s only 24 and is one of the top paid fighters in the sport.
So … see you soon, Jake??
Jake Paul just beat future UFC Hall of Famer Tyron Woodley via a split decision victory — and then the fighters seemingly agreed to a rematch in the ring.
24-year-old Paul fought a good fight … and was the more active fighter over the 8 rounds. Woodley had his share of positive moments … stunning Paul near the middle of the 4th round.
After the fight, during the post-fight interview — which went down in front of a packed house at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland (Jake’s hometown) — the guys came face-to-face and seemed to agree to a rematch.
The condition … if Woodley got the “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo done.
If he retires, what will we all bitch about? Haha! Im sure there will be plenty with or without Brothers Paul. Unobjectively, I wouldnt blame Paul at all if he retired. He’d be leaving a ton of money on the table, but i think he got a glimpse of just how brutal boxing is. With his mouth and overinflated confidence as a boxer, he was sure to eventually get seriously hurt in the ring. Besides, at this point, he can probably make a million $$$ for taking a dump on YouTube
“Besides, at this point, he can probably make a million $$$ for taking a dump on YouTube”
Don’t give him any ideas.
I would probably fight a few more non-boxers if I were him. Whether people like it or not, he’s a pretty big draw now. I don’t see why he wouldn’t make the money now while he’s still young, especially against easy opposition. This guy has enough followers that he can fight Pee Wee Herman and people will tune in. Why not keep it rolling at this point?
Jake knows who won and he does not want to be really shown up when he faces a real Boxer-Woodley stalked him all night and he did not like Woodley’s power shots -He was hurt
Wow, this is tragic news.
I just don’t get it. How is this guy, an oddity at best, able to generate more buzz and interest among casual fans than real prizefighters like Shawn Porter, Nonito Donaire, Dimitri Vivol, and Regis Prograis? WTF, nan?
He’s a white guy, who is a youtube star with a few wins and he talks shit. That is a winning formula in boxing. Since you asked.
Money talks. He would be smart to have a rematch or another high profile easy fight and make a few more million dollars. Or, try to get Mayweather or even de la Hoya in the ring if Hoya wins his fight. I don’t think he is dumb enough to leave millions on the table.
Now that he’s retired. Where does he rank on the all-time greats list? I’d say to 15 of all times.
Oh thank God!
We couldn’t be so lucky. Don’t worry, he will for sure be back. He knows Woodley was the better fighter and therefore he knows that if he fights an actual cruiserweight boxer he will get annihilated. Woodley definitely scored a knockdown but the incompetent ref let it slide, the ropes held paul up. Imagine Paul fighting Marco Huck or Dennis Lebedev. Even now those guys would destroy him. He knows he’s a joke.