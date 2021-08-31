A great performance by women’s P4P Amanda Serrano was marred somewhat by her trainer/brother-in-law Jordon Maldonado, who taunted Serrano’s opponent Yamileth Mercado all during the fight. Mercado said on social media that Maldonado even taunted her as she got in the ambulance.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis has relinquished his WBA super featherweight title. That means with the interim title eliminated and the gold titlist moving into the top 15, the WBA will go from four champions to one (Roger Gutierrez) in the 130lb weight class.

New WBA rankings will be coming out this week. You can expect wholesale changes as the pioneer organization implements its sweeping reforms.