A great performance by women’s P4P Amanda Serrano was marred somewhat by her trainer/brother-in-law Jordon Maldonado, who taunted Serrano’s opponent Yamileth Mercado all during the fight. Mercado said on social media that Maldonado even taunted her as she got in the ambulance.
Gervonta “Tank” Davis has relinquished his WBA super featherweight title. That means with the interim title eliminated and the gold titlist moving into the top 15, the WBA will go from four champions to one (Roger Gutierrez) in the 130lb weight class.
New WBA rankings will be coming out this week. You can expect wholesale changes as the pioneer organization implements its sweeping reforms.
I am Puerto Rican and Love Amanda she is terrific fighter but i not applaud what Maldonado has done you need respect you rivals.
So true
I’m also Boricua and have never liked Maldonado all that much! I’ve seen him act a fool more than a handful of times! Funny because if it wasn’t for the Serrano sister’s I’m not sure we’d know who he is??!!!!
– The WBA needs to reform itself. Never heard of an organization having 5 champions per division.
– What will be the “sweeping” reforms that the WBA will be implementing?
– I am soooooo excited………
More divisions probably coming until there is one for every pound.