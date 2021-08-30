Heavy-handed WBC #13 super welterweight Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (19-1, 19 KOs) battles veteran southpaw Raphael “Trouble” Igbokwe (16-2, 7 KOs) on Thursday, September 16 at the Quiet Cannon at the Montebello Country Club in Montebello, California, the new home of the Hollywood Fight Nights series. The card will be streamed by UFC Fight pass. Bohachuk is looking for his second win after his shock loss to Brandon Adams.

Co-featured is light heavyweight Ali Akhmedov (16-1, 12 KOs) clashing with David Zegarra (34-5, 21 KOs) in an eight rounder. Also on the card is light heavyweight Rafayel Simonyan, (9-1, 8 KOs) against Adrian “Montu-Ra” Taylor (11-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

The event is presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions and Roy Jones Jr. Boxing in association with World Cup Boxing Series.