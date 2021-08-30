By Damon Gonzalez / Latinbox Sports

Super welterweight Harry “Dragon Fly” Cruz (6-2, 2 KO) from Middleburg, FL. stopped Thomas “The Samurai” Turner from Caldwell, ID. at the 1:58 second mark of round three on Saturday night at the St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Thomas began working Cruz with straight shots backing Cruz up momentarily. Cruz started to get into a rhythm mid-round by pounding Thomas to the body with hard shots on the inside. Turner was dropped twice in the contest. Referee Gene Del Bianco waved off the fight rightfully so after Turner was dropped for the second time.

In the opening bout of the night super middleweight Richard Graham (3-0-1, 2 KO) from St. Petersburg, Florida, wasted no time jumping right on Dowen Pugh (0-2), hitting him with heavy shots sending him down to the canvas with an explosive right hook. Referee Gene Del Bianco reaches the count to ten at the official time of .55 seconds of the opening round by way of TKO victory.

Lightweight Eric Howard (1-0) from Tampa, Florida scored a unanimous decision victory over Trey Anderson from Tallahassee, Florida. Howard picked his spots taking the fight right to Anderson. Official scorecards 39-36, 40-35 (2x) in favor of Howard.

Light Heavyweight Deion Pruitt (3-0, 3 KO) from Leesville, LA. was spectacular breaking down and stopping James Horne (0-3), quickly ending his night at the official time 1:21 seconds of round one.

Light Heavyweight Imran Haddabah (2-0, 1 KO) from St. Petersburg, Florida. hit a hole in one without even doing anything as he scores a TKO victory at .28 seconds of the opening round over LaQuavis Higgins from Forest City, AR. Haddabah got into an exchange against Higgins right from the opening bell. Higgins fighting going backward dislocated his shoulder in the exchange of shots against Haddabah who finished him off.

Welterweight Terry Roscoe from Albany, GA. was a spoiler scoring a four round unanimous decision victory upset over local favorite Rufino “Baked Chicken” Lewis (1-1, 1 KO) from Lakeland, FL. Lewis started off very well applying hard pressure on Roscoe who found ways to fight back weathering the pressure from Lewis. Roscoe was given credit for a first knockdown which looked like Lewis slipped on the advertisement located in the center of the ring. Lewis continued to throw hard punches that were met with counter shots coming from Roscoe who scored a second knockdown. Judges’ scores were 40-36, 38-36 (2x) in favor of Roscoe.

Middleweight puncher Angel IIarraza (5-0, 1 KO) from Ocala, Florida was too much for Charles Dallas from Marietta, GA. ending his night at the official time .54 seconds of round three by TKO victory. IIarraza got into hard exchanges with Dallas right from the opening round. IIarraza definitely sharper with his punches being the boss in the fight caught Dallas in a hard exchange and IIarraza closed the show.

The WIBA featherweight champion Carisse “Golden Child” Brown (4-1, 2 KOs) from Lakeland, Florida. in a non-title defense destroyed Elizabeth Tuani from SeaTac, WA. in just .41 seconds of the opening round with a devastating KO victory.

Tuani came out swinging right from the opening bell Brown timed her stepping right in with a hard right hook that sent Tuani down to the canvas hard referee Gene Del Bianco issued the count Tuani indicated to the referee she can continue as Tuani unbelievably was wobbly was allowed to continue Brown jumped right back on her crushing her hit her with a crushing right hand that sent her down hard to the canvas the doctors had to attend to Tuani in the ring from the knockout.

Middleweight Antonio Tarver Jr. (8-0, 5 KO) from Orlando, Florida scored a six round unanimous decision victory over Dylan Carlson from Oregon. Tarver Jr. didn’t get the knockout but was clearly able to take the fight right to Carlson breaking him down in six rounds. Judges’ official scores were 58-56, 59-55 (2x) in favor of Tarver Jr.

Lightweight Kenneth Davis Jr (6-2-1, 3 KO) from Reno, NV. scored a six round stoppage over Ayron Palmer from Tallahassee, FL. at the 1:29 second mark of round six. Davis Jr pressured with a flurry of punches and referee Gene Del Bianco jumped in to prematurely stop the action with just seconds left in the final stanza.

Armando Moran (5-1-1, 3 KO) from Wahneta, FL. stepped back into the ring to battle Joshua “Spotlight” Montoya from Lubbock, TX, in their long-awaited rematch after battling to a majority draw a little over two months ago. Both fighters literally rushed to the center of the ring at the opening bell both throwing hard fastballs, exchanging with heavy explosive shots throughout their six-round non-stop action fight. Massive credit to the performance of both fighters that clearly will have a championship future. Moran pulled out a unanimous decision in a valiant performance against a true warrior Montoya. Judges official scores 60-54, 58-56 (2x) for Moran.

All or Nothing 4 was presented by T&K Promotions.