February 8, 2022
Jacobs-Ryder undercard lineup

Unbeaten middleweight contenders Felix Cash (14-0, 10 KOs) and Magomed Madiev (15-0-2, 4 KOs) clash for the WBC International title in the Jacobs-Ryder co-feature on DAZN Saturday at London’s Alexandra Palace. Cash is rated WBO #8, IBF #14, while Madiev sits at WBA #3.

Also, heavyweight Johnny Fisher (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on Gabriel Enguema (10-11, 6 KOs) over six rounds, female super bantamweight Ellie Scotney (3-0, 0 KOs) clashes with Jorgelina Guanini (9-3-2, 1 KO) for the WBA International crown, undefeated Texas middleweight Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (9-0, 7 KOs) fights in London for the second time against Javier Francisco Maciel (33-15, 23 KOs) over eight rounds, super bantamweight Hopey Price (6-0, 2 KOs) fights Ricardo Roman (14-12-3, 5 KOs) over six rounds, welterweight Cyrus Pattinson (2-0, 1 KO) fights Evgenii Vazem (9-21, 4 KOs) over six rounds, and welterweight Shiloh Defreitas (2-0, 2 KOs) fights Alexey Tukhtarov (4-23-6, 3 KOs) over six rounds.

  • Maybe the worst u/c I’ve witnessed in a great many years, I expect way more for my subscription dollar.

    Reply

  • wow undercard, talk about a list of who’s who in boxing… as in who are yous… Still like Jacobs but getting a big long in the tooth, not sure he can still get a relevant title

    Reply
    • >