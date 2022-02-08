Unbeaten WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas will square off in a welterweight championship unification showdown on Saturday, April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Presale for tickets begins today at 12 p.m. CT through SeatGeek.com, using the code BOXING. Tickets for the live event go on sale to the public this Friday.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions and Man Down Promotions.