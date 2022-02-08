February 8, 2022
Spence-Ugas clash set for April 16

Unbeaten WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas will square off in a welterweight championship unification showdown on Saturday, April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Presale for tickets begins today at 12 p.m. CT through SeatGeek.com, using the code BOXING. Tickets for the live event go on sale to the public this Friday.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions and Man Down Promotions.

  • Full credit to Spence for taking this fight after being off for so long. I think this is going to be a really tough fight for him and I wouldn’t be surprised if Ugas won it.

    • Shocked that Spence is a 4-1 favorite. I would think 2-1 is about right. Definitely value in Ugas.

    • Yes ! Speaking the truth. Funny that he’s coming off of a possible career ending injury and not having fought in a minute he takes on Ugas, whereas Thurman took on Barrios! Just saying

  • Fantastic match. The usually underdog Ugas could put in problems to Spence, although the cuban is not favourite. It will be very difficult that the cuban beat the american in USA.

  • Personally think Ugas made his whole rep beating an ancient Paq his style makes some of his fights controversial but no way he wins a decision in Texas

  • The winner should fight Jaron Ennis, forget Crawford. Once Ennis takes over; Crawford, Thurman, Vergil Ortiz, Stanionis, Butaev and some others, be prepared to go through a grinder.

  • Not sure if Ugas will have enough sustained offense to withstand Spence Jr.’s pressure, jabs, body punching and sustained power for rounds 1-12.

    For now, I favor Spence, Jr. to wear down Ugas (late) for a competitive UD victory. However, I will keep my ears/eyes open regarding Spence Jr.’s training period.

  • If only Ugas has more power, struggles to crack and egg but is a good fighter. The winner of this will fight the winner of Khan vs Brook..haha

  • Ugas better plan on trying to win all 12 rounds clearly as he will not get the benefit of the doubt in any close round

  • The fight with Spence vs Crawford has lost its luster. I picked Bud to stop Spence before the car accident. Now if he beats him and stops him we will never know if it was the same Spence. Asterisk would go by that.

