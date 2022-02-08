Big numbers for Eubank-Williams BOXXER’s massive Saturday Fight Night, featuring Chris Eubank Jr. v Liam Williams, Claressa Shields v Ema Kozin, Caroline Dubois and more, surpassed one million in-home viewers on Sky Sports. Viewing averaged at 585k throughout the night with a peak of 1.05m which eclipsed the previous record of Anthony Joshua v Gary Cornish in 2015 and Amir Khan v Samuel Vargas in 2018 to set a new record. Boxing Buzz

