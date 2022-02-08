Good to see former IBF lightweight champ Robert Easter Jr. tweeting from his hospital bed. He wrote: “I appreciate the love. I’m resting up guys. I appreciate you all. I will recover and be ok.”

ESPN has announced a planned March 26 lightweight fight between former world champion Miguel Berchelt (38-2, 34 KOs) and Jeremiah Nakathila (22-2, 18 KOs) at a venue to be named.

WBO female bantamweight champion Dina Thorslund (17-0, 7 KOs) will put her title on the line against Niorkis Carreno (22-2, 17 KOs) on April 9 at the Graakjer Arena in Holstebroin, Denmark, on an event promoted by Probellum and TK Promotions.

A new monthly boxing series will kick off on March 26 at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. EntroBox Championship Boxing will air on Bally Sports. The first show will be a WBA featherweight eliminator for the #2 ranking between Andranik Grigoryan and Otabek Kholmatov.