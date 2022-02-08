February 8, 2022
White-Rosa clash Feb 19 in Maryland

On February 19th, Jeter Promotions is back at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland, for the first time of 2022 and seventh time overall.

In the main event, super featherweight Jordan White (12-1, 10 KOs) takes on Gadwin Rosa (11-2, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder bout for the WBC USNBC super featherweight title.

The co-feature is a ten round super middleweight clash between Demond Nicholson (24-4-1, 20 KOs) and Gabriel Pham (15-2, 8 KOs).

Tickets are priced at $65-$150 and can be purchased at AXS.COM. Free parking, all ages allowed.

