Former IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. was reportedly shot three times on Sunday night during a robbery in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is expected to survive. According to WTOL-TV, Easter Jr. was shot while attempting to flee from a group of thugs who robbed him of two gold chains, three diamond rings and his cell phone.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
And Hoodrats wonder why nobody likes them. I hope Robert Easter survives and get vindication of these low-life scumbags.
It was probably Broner
I kind of forget about him sometimes. Best wishes to him, glad it isn’t life threatening. Get well soon champ.
Scary and sad hope he recovers
This is why I wear no jewelry when going out and have a flip-top phone.
ATF reports Cincinnati not exactly the safest city in Ohio. I wonder why with all the drugs floating through the city from Columbus and Toledo.
Hey now, Toledo gets their drugs from Detroit via Canada. Just like the booze during prohibition.
Where are all the BLM activists to burn down buildings and loot whatever they can get their hands on as a result of this senseless crime? Why is it that they never care when their own kill or injure each other? Which by the way, happens every. single. day.