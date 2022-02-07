By Boxing Bob Newman

The IBF is ordering an elimination bout between the two highest-rated available contenders: #3 Evgeny Shvedenko and #10 William Scull for the number one position in the super middleweight division. The Russian-born Shvendenko, 15-0, 6 KOs, is promoted by Fächersport, Karlsruhe, Germany, while the Cuban-born Scull, 18-0, 9 KOs, is promoted by Agonsports, Berlin, Germany. Both fighters have indicated in writing that they are willing to participate in the elimination bout for the mandatory position. Negotiations should be concluded by February 20, 2022. The winner would be in line to face undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez.