WBO #4 middleweight Danny Dignum (13-0-1, 7 KOs) hopes that a win over Grant Dennis (17-3, 3 KOs) can help catapult him into some big fights in the division ahead of their meeting on Friday night at York Hall in London, which will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+.

While Dignum has his sights set firmly on Dennis, the undefeated fighter knows he needs to produce the goods in order to secure some exciting clashes later in the year.

Dignum said: “Grant Dennis is a good fighter who is strong, fit and game, so it will be a good fight, but it’s going to take a lot to beat me.

“He’ll come in 100% and he has got some momentum after two wins, but I’m in this job to be the best that I can be. I need to take it to the next level, and once I get past Grant Dennis, I’ll show that I’m ready to take it up a notch.

“I was meant to fight at the beginning of December but picked up an injury while running in a bit of a freak accident, so the sensible thing was to pull out, so I’m glad I’ve got this fight.

“I’m currently ranked #4 with the WBO and there are some big fights out there. A fight between me and Felix Cash would be a really good fight, but I’ve got to get through Grant Dennis first and I’m not looking past him.

“I want the breakout fight. I didn’t need to take the Sirotkin fight last year. I’d been out of the ring for 14 months and the inactivity didn’t help me, but I took that fight believing I could beat him.

“This time around I’ve not boxed for 10 months, but I’ve been in the gym training hard, and I’m more than ready for Grant Dennis.”