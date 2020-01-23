37:1 underdog Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach says he’ll be no tune-up for two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia in their WBC welterweight title eliminator on Showtime Saturday from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

“The biggest weakness I see in Danny is that he’s not taking this seriously. He’s counting on this as a tune-up fight, and that’s a big mistake,” said Redkach. “Danny is already looking ahead to a fight with Errol Spence Jr. or Manny Pacquiao, but before he gets to them, he picked me. I know it’s because I’m a southpaw. But he’s going to get a rude wake up on fight night.

“This win will change my life and I’ve already worked my whole life to get to this moment. I want to win this fight and then the biggest fights at welterweight will be open to me. Right now I’m only focused on my fight Saturday night.

“I’m going to knock him out. That’s how I see this fight going. We’re going to leave it all in the ring and I’m going to come out victorious.”