Former unified WBA/IBF super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd plans to avoid the fate of Julian “J-Rock” Williams when he faces Francisco “Chia” Santana on Showtime Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

“I’m so focused on taking care of Francisco Santana. I can’t look past him. He’s a guy who comes forward. This is a fight where I want to see how things work out with my new trainer Kay Koroma, but Santana comes to fight just like Jeison Rosario did. I have to be on my toes.

“I was close to becoming undisputed champion at 154-pounds and that’s still a goal of mine. I want to accomplish that feat in this division before we move up. I know I had a bad night against Julian Williams, but it was just a small hiccup. I’m coming back for my number one spot.

“I’m not worried about the Julian Williams fight last weekend. I have to focus on January 25 or the same thing can happen to me.”