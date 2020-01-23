Former unified WBA/IBF super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd plans to avoid the fate of Julian “J-Rock” Williams when he faces Francisco “Chia” Santana on Showtime Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
“I’m so focused on taking care of Francisco Santana. I can’t look past him. He’s a guy who comes forward. This is a fight where I want to see how things work out with my new trainer Kay Koroma, but Santana comes to fight just like Jeison Rosario did. I have to be on my toes.
“I was close to becoming undisputed champion at 154-pounds and that’s still a goal of mine. I want to accomplish that feat in this division before we move up. I know I had a bad night against Julian Williams, but it was just a small hiccup. I’m coming back for my number one spot.
“I’m not worried about the Julian Williams fight last weekend. I have to focus on January 25 or the same thing can happen to me.”
He will be back and an even better fighter he will become.
To rebound from his first loss and begin the quest to regain his status as one or maybe the top guy at 154, Santana is not a bad choice for Hurd. Hurd will be facing a clever guy that had shared the ring with great opposition.
I don’t think Hurd is a legit 154, rather he is a legit 160 struggling to make 154 that should be campaigning at that weight. A fight with Jermall Charlo could be great IMO.