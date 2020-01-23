Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz has reportedly split with trainer Manny Robles after coming to his rematch with Anthony Joshua in less than top condition. Ruiz said he largely trained himself for that fight.
Canelo’s twitter response to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. calling him out: “Instead of calling people out, ask your dad for help. You need it.”
Wilder-Joshua in Saudi Arabia? Promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports he was a “huge site offer” to do the fight in Saudi Arabia and also floated a 50-50 split.
IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin’s fight against mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta looks like it could be pushed back past GGG’s 38th birthday in April.
Manny Pacquiao made his pro debut on January 22nd, 1995. 25 years ago.
Boxing Buzz
Ok so Ruiz is a bitter b for not taking responsibility for his own eating disorder
Canelo with the burn! Ouch
GGG continues his bumquest and fans don’t mind. “You see how GGG knocked out Steve Urkel?! Man that was brutal!”
Wilder be careful! AJ can use roids in Saudi Arabia and Hearn is in hood with them
Manny is a true warrior! Second best only to Floyd in this and the last era!
Manny is not second to Floyd mate. Sorry but the pacman is an all time great, Floyd wont really be remembered in 50 years and thats the truth
Not taking away anything from Ruiz from beating AJ in a shocking upset, but he was a one hit wonder and will never come close to beating AJ again.
Also, Anyone think Julio cesar Chavez Jr needs mental help? I do.
Manny Pacquio turned pro 25 years ago today? Talk about Legend!