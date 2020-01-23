Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz has reportedly split with trainer Manny Robles after coming to his rematch with Anthony Joshua in less than top condition. Ruiz said he largely trained himself for that fight.

——

Canelo’s twitter response to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. calling him out: “Instead of calling people out, ask your dad for help. You need it.”

——

Wilder-Joshua in Saudi Arabia? Promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports he was a “huge site offer” to do the fight in Saudi Arabia and also floated a 50-50 split.

——

IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin’s fight against mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta looks like it could be pushed back past GGG’s 38th birthday in April.

——

Manny Pacquiao made his pro debut on January 22nd, 1995. 25 years ago.