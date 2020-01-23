Former WBA super featherweight world champion Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (21-5-2, 16 KOs) has signed a multi-fight promotional contract with Top Rank. Cancio, who still holds down a full-time job at Southern California Gas Company, is expected to make his Top Rank on ESPN debut in April. Cancio was released last November by his previous promoter Golden Boy after losing his title to Rene Alvarado, paving the way for him to sign with Top Rank.

“Andrew Cancio is one of the very best fighters at 130 pounds, a hard-working young man who deserves another opportunity to fight at the sport’s highest level,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He was a free agent, miraculously, and we didn’t hesitate to make a deal with him and his team.”

Top Rank has WBO world champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring, WBC world champion Miguel “El Alacran” Berchelt, former featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez, former two-weight world champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton and former world champion Masayuki “The Judge” Ito campaigning at Cancio’s weight.