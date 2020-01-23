WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade has signed a four-fight extension to his contract with Matchroom Boxing USA. Andrade (28-0 17 KOs) next defends his world crown for the third time against Luke Keeler in Miami on January 30 live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. So far, Matchroom has put Andrade in with Walter Kautondokwa, Artur Akavov, Maciej Sulecki and now Keeler.

“I’m delighted to have signed an extension to my deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing USA,” said Andrade. “We have had a great 18 months and we’ve got plans to have an even bigger 2020 and 2021. I’ve matured in the ring as I’ve been more active and sometimes I think, if these guys had fought me before they might have had a better chance against me, but now they are giving me the time to sign with Eddie and DAZN, get active and fight four times, sharpen the tools and get the ring rust off. So, when it comes their time, it’s going to be hell for them!

“As long as I am building my legacy, performing the way I need to perform and people are loving my style and the things I am doing, I am not worried about anything else as the fans are going to start demanding that these guys fight me.”