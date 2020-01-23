January 23, 2020
Tim Tszyu: Sign the contract Horn!

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

IBF #7 light middleweight Tim Tszyu wants to meet former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn in April to decide who is best 154 pounder Down Under. “Jeff Horn’s promoter (Dean Lonergan) will be talking today to my promoter (Matt Rose) and I am hoping that the fight can be made so we can fight in three or four months,” said Tszyu on the Channel Seven Sunrise show. “Horn only has to sign the contract and we can get it on.”

Tszyu has agreed to a 60/40 split in favor of Horn. There is speculation that the fight would be staged in the city of Perth in Western Australia.

