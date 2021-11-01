WBC/WBA/WBO king Canelo Alvarez is anywhere between an 8:1 and 12:1 to defeat IBF ruler Caleb Plant and become undisputed super middleweight world champion on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

At Wednesday’s final press conference, Canelo and Plant will meet for the first time since their scuffle in Los Angeles on September 21.

Tuesday’s grand arrivals will not be open to the public due to the pandemic. Fans will be allowed to attend Friday’s weigh-in.

Tickets are still available. PPV price is $79.99.

On Friday night, boxing fans can attend a Top Rank show in the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas featuring Mikaela Mayer against Maiva Hamadouche in an IBF/WBO female super featherweight unification.

Note: Following CDC guidance and requirements set forth by the State of Nevada, masks are required in all inside public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.