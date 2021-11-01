WBC/WBA/WBO king Canelo Alvarez is anywhere between an 8:1 and 12:1 to defeat IBF ruler Caleb Plant and become undisputed super middleweight world champion on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
At Wednesday’s final press conference, Canelo and Plant will meet for the first time since their scuffle in Los Angeles on September 21.
Tuesday’s grand arrivals will not be open to the public due to the pandemic. Fans will be allowed to attend Friday’s weigh-in.
Tickets are still available. PPV price is $79.99.
On Friday night, boxing fans can attend a Top Rank show in the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas featuring Mikaela Mayer against Maiva Hamadouche in an IBF/WBO female super featherweight unification.
Note: Following CDC guidance and requirements set forth by the State of Nevada, masks are required in all inside public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
I am still sticking to my prediction. Canelo has too much horsepower in his engine that Plant can not handle. Plant better move his head and keep busy moving laterally in the ring to offset the power shots and sharp crisp hooks coming from Canelo like stinger missiles. Plant can box and move, but I don’t think Plant has enough “crack” in his offense to keep Canelo honest and respectful. Canelo’s granite chin will shake off Plant’s power shots and each subsequent round Canelo will chop him down leading to a TKO. Plant has never faced anybody like Canelo and he will be in for a rude awakening once the bell rings. Canelo is not my favorite fighter, but I do see him having his way in this fight since he has the experience, power, granite chin, and excellent counter-punching skills.
I liked Plants chances when the fight was made but the more I see Plant, in his preparation for this fight, the more Im leaning to Canelo. Would like to see Plant rotate his body more when slipping and throwing punches. His body is too stationary and predictable for a devastating puncher.
Its unbelievable talking about a former Light welterweight walking down a natural 168 lb fighter. Mexican beef has done wonders for Canelo!
Excellent observation in Plant’s training regimen. I noticed when he fought Mike Lee his body mechanics described exactly what you noticed. Canelo’s counter-punching will be the key to victory for his offense in this matchup. Plant will be backing up once the beatdown starts in the middle rounds.
“PPV price is $79.99.”
– Free for Amazon Fire Stick owners.
– Another $80 saved.
Soon they will be charging $100 + the greed of promoters etc is unreal. I remember going to a press conference many years ago and Bob Arum talking saying he was working on a technology that would fry your cable box and tv if you used a black box to watch a ppv
Wow, Arum is talking smack since he’s a lawyer by trade and greed is a driving force in his expertise.
I remember those black boxes.
I had an analog box.
Think I stopped after the boxes went digital.
I don’t know but I just feel Canelo is going to have a tougher-than-expected fight.
Plant has the “boxing” ability in my opinion to offset Canelo’s plan of walking right in a seek and destroy mission. However, not sure Plant can do that when this fight is 12 rounds. Canelo is just way too durable and unrelenting once he gets in the groove. Once Canelo’s power is demonstrated I see Plant folding up and catering to his defense rather than taking control of the fight. Canelo’s power will remind Plant he is in with a real puncher and this is no regular tune-up mediocre fighter like on his record.
Plant will close both eyes of Canelo with his sharp jab and school him like Floyd did, however if Plant gets lazy after round 7 like he has done in most fights then its lights out.
Plant in 12!
Plant looks slow and doesn’t look like he has much power, but his overall boxing will be too much for canelo, Plant in 10
Mr. Plant is going to be planted on his ass. Then Mrs. Plant will interview the man who beat up her husband.
Speaketh … F.J.B.
Fredrick J. Brandon III.