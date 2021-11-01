On Friday at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, European middleweight champion Matteo Signani (30-5-3, 11 KOs) will defend against Ruben Diaz (26-2-2, 17 KOs) in the main event of the Roma Boxing Night, promoted by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN and streamed live in 200 countries by DAZN. Signani and Diaz are both 42 years old and Diaz says he’s through win or lose.

Ruben, did you see Matteo Signani’s fights?

“Yes and I consider him a very good fighter. That’s why I have been working for several months with Jesus Labrador, a well known coach here in Spain. This will be my last fight and I want to close my career as European middleweight champion.”

If you become European champion, you’ll receive offers to defend the belt. Could you change your mind about retiring?

“Right now, the answer is no. I had a good career, the European title would make me feel satisfied”.

You have been Spanish super middleweight and middleweight champion. What’s your natural division?

“Middleweight. I fought for the super middleweight championship only because I had the opportunity to do it and I won.”

Do you have a famous champion as idol?

“I never had any boxing idol.”

When you retire, will you become a trainer?

“I don’t think so. I will keep training because I like it, but I won’t work in the boxing business.”

In the co-main event of the Roma Boxing Night, European Union featherweight champion Mauro Forte (16-0-1 with 6 KOs) will put his belt on the line against Francesco Grandelli (15-1-1 with 3 KOs) on the 12 rounds distance. In the light heavyweight division, Serhiy Demchenko (Ukraine, 23-15-1 with 15 KO) will fight Hrvoje Sep (Croatia, 10-0 with 8 KOs) on the 6 rounds distance. Also, super welterweight Mirko “Terminator” Natalizi (Italy, 11-0 with 7 KO) will fight for the IBF International belt. His opponent will be announced shortly. Super lightweight Armando Casamonica (Italy, 3-0) will fight Mauro Loli (Italy, 5-2) on the 6 rounds distance. Italian super bantamweight champion Maria Cecchi (5-0 with 1 KO) will fight Bec Connolly (UK, 3-10) on the 8 rounds distance.