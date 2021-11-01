Three-weight kingpin Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 11 for a 12-round lightweight showdown against former world champion Richard “RC” Commey (30-3, 27 KOs). Lomachenko-Commey marks boxing’s return to the “Big Room” at Madison Square Garden for the first time in nearly two years.

In the 10-round co-feature, undefeated heavyweight sensation Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (10-0, 10 KOs) will battle Oleksandr Teslenko (17-1, 13 KOs). Also junior middleweight standout Xander Zayas (11-0, 8 KOs) and middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh

(2-0, 2 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, will see action.

Tickets starting at $56 go on sale, Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 12 p.m. ET and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com or MSG.com.