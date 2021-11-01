Two Mexican boxing legends will lace up the gloves for one final night when Hall of Famer Marco Antonio Barrera (67-7, 44 KOs) returns to the ring for only the second time in more than a decade to square off against former two-time world champion Daniel Ponce de Leon (45-7, 35 KOs) in a six round exhibition on November 20 on a $9.99 pay per view from the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico.
In the co-feature, undefeated lightweight Abel Mendoza (30-0, 23 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, hopes to keep his perfect record intact against brawler Victor Zaleta (20-5-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round clash.
Rounding out the pay-per-view card will be a welterweight showdown between undefeated Clinton Chavez (5-0, 4 KOs) and Cristian Castillo (3-1, 3 KOs), as well as a 270-pound battle royale pitting two Streetbeefs standouts making their pro boxing debuts when Cody Beck takes on Jonathan Rice. A fifth pay-per-view fight will be announced soon.
Maybe this Legends concept of boxing has gone to far. Barrera vs Ponce de Leon? Really? Does Ponce de Leon get to drink from the Fountain of Youth? Would that be considered a performance enhancing drug? Maybe we could have Foreman vs Kahn (that is, Genghis Kahn).
Daniel Ponce de Leon. I remember when he boxed Adrien Broner, beat Broner, then got robbed. Paul Malignaggi, and several other boxers had that same experience. Broner, let’s just say, will not be heading to the IBHOF. Hall of Justice, yes. As in, The Dept of Corrections. But not the IBHOF.
