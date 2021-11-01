Two Mexican boxing legends will lace up the gloves for one final night when Hall of Famer Marco Antonio Barrera (67-7, 44 KOs) returns to the ring for only the second time in more than a decade to square off against former two-time world champion Daniel Ponce de Leon (45-7, 35 KOs) in a six round exhibition on November 20 on a $9.99 pay per view from the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico.

In the co-feature, undefeated lightweight Abel Mendoza (30-0, 23 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, hopes to keep his perfect record intact against brawler Victor Zaleta (20-5-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round clash.

Rounding out the pay-per-view card will be a welterweight showdown between undefeated Clinton Chavez (5-0, 4 KOs) and Cristian Castillo (3-1, 3 KOs), as well as a 270-pound battle royale pitting two Streetbeefs standouts making their pro boxing debuts when Cody Beck takes on Jonathan Rice. A fifth pay-per-view fight will be announced soon.